Paintings go on display

The 10th episode of Art of the Week series is showcasing a collection of oil on canvas paintings by Peter Alselm Lewis, in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

06 October 2021 00:28 IST

The 10th episode of Art of the Week series being presented by Art Kanara Trust showcases a collection of oil on canvas paintings by Peter Alselm Lewis (85), veteran artist from Brahmavar and former Chairman of Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy.

The display was unveiled here in the presence of Aloysius Albuquerque Pai from Summer Sands Beach Resort, Ullal, and M.A. Udaya Kumar, former Principal of University College, Mangaluru, on Monday at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh.

Subhas Chandra Basu, convener, INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, was present.

The Art of the Week series is presented by Art Kanara Trust jointly with S Cube Art Gallery and Mind Craft Studios. The paintings will continue to be on display till Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 4 pm to 7 p.m.