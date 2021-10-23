Over 88% of eligible residents of Dakshina Kannada given first dose: Angara

Officials releasing balloons on the district health office premises in Udupi on Saturday to mark administering of 100 crore vaccine doses in the country.

Nirmithi Kendra sponsors utility vehicles for taluk and district health officers

Minister in charge of COVID-19 control in Dakshina Kannada S. Angara on Friday said over 88% of eligible residents of the district had been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 45% had been given the second dose too.

He told reporters here that vaccine coverage was possible because of the cooperation of district-level officials, health workers, voluntary organisations, and people’s representatives in the district.

The Minister said the administration had the target of inoculating 17.15 lakh residents in the district. Of them, 15,07,136 were given the first dose while 8,05,349 were given the second dose too.

Celebrations in Udupi

Meanwhile, in Udupi district 100 balloons were released on the district health office premises by the district administration to mark administering of 100 crore vaccine doses in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, zilla panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat congratulated all personnel concerned who had worked to provide 100 crore doses.

He said over 14 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the district. Of these, 9.15 lakh people had received the first dose while 4.9 lakh people had received both the doses. It is now time for all those who have got the first dose to get the second dose, Dr. Bhat said. With complete vaccination, the possible third wave of the pandemic could be thwarted, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, DHO Nagabhushana Udupa, Vaccination Officer M.G. Rama, District Surveillance Officer Nagarathna and others were present.

Vehicles provided

A day earlier, Mr. Angara handed over utility vehicles to health officers at the taluk and district levels, sponsored by the Nirmithi Kendra for the effective COVID-19 management.

The Nirmithi Kendra, while undertaking the branding exercise of 64 primary health centres in the district under the Ayushman Bharath programme of the Central Government, had saved around ₹20 lakh. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is also the head of the kendra, pooled in amounts saved on administrative expenses of the kendra to provide vehicles to health officers, said an official release. Taluk health officers of Mangaluru – Sujay Kumar, Bantwal – Deepa Prabhu, Puttur – Deepak Rai, Belthangady – Kalamadhu, and Sullia – Nanda Kumar were handed over the keys of Mahindra Bolero utility vehicles while district health officer M. Kishore Kumar was handed over a Mahindra Scorpio utility vehicle.

On the occasion, Mr. Angara said providing healthcare services in rural areas was a challenge and the gesture by the Nirmithi Kendra would go a long way in strengthening the healthcare sector. Dr. Rajendra, zilla panchayat CEO Kumara, and kendra executive director Rajendra Kalbavi were present.