Over 44,000 students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts to appear for SSLC examination from March 25

March 23, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 30,348 Class 10 students from Dakshina Kannada and 14,331 students from Udupi districts will appear for the SSLC examination which begins on Monday, March 25.

The 100-mark first language paper is scheduled for Monday. This will be followed by an 80-mark paper of Social Science on March 27, Political Science/Science papers on March 30, Mathematics/ Sociology papers on April 2, Economics paper on April 3, third language paper on April 4, and second language paper on April 6.

Of the 30,348 students from Dakshina Kannada, 27,663 are regular students, 1,632 students are repeaters and 1,053 are private students. Highest of 6,123 students are in Bantwal educational block, followed by 5,810 in Mangaluru North, 5,452 students in Mangaluru South, 4,995 students in Puttur, 4,035 in Belthangady, 1,985 students in Sullia and 1,948 students in Moodbidri block.

There are a total of 88 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada of which 18 are in Mangaluru North block, 16 in Mangaluru South, 17 in Bantwal, 13 each in Puttur and Belthangady, six in Sullia and five in Moodbidri blocks. As many as 88 chief superintendents, 42 deputy superintendents, 88 custodians, 88 local vigilance squad personnel and 1,588 room supervisors have been posted.

In Udupi

The 14,331 students from 272 schools in Udupi district will write the examination in 51 centres. A total of 806 personnel have been posted.

All the students have been asked to come to the examination centres in the prescribed school uniform. CCTVs have been installed in all the rooms of the centres. Any discrepancies at the place where question papers are stocked should be immediately brought to the notice of district authorities, said official releases from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar said students have prepared well for the new scheme of 100-mark (first language) and 80-mark (remaining five subjects) of theory and 20-mark practical for each of the six subjects. Special classes were held for slow learners. A letter from the Deputy Commissioner has been sent to each student asking them to write the examination calmly. KSRTC bus facility has been made for students to reach the examination centres

To get rid off examination fear, Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) K. Ganapathi said mock examination was held on March 14 wherein students solved three papers in examination setting. Online coaching of students was held between January and March first week, he said.

