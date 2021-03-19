Order on goods vehicles on Charmadi withdrawn

MANGALURU

19 March 2021 00:09 IST

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh who had allowed operation of light commercial vehicles and a few categories of heavy vehicles on Wednesday withdrew temporarily the order on Thursday.

However, his Dakshina Kannada counterpart K.V. Rajendra upon recommendations from the National Highways Division of the Public Works Department told him that restoration works were still going on in some stretches. Hence, it was not proper to allow heavy vehicles, Dr. Rajendra said, urging Mr. Ramesh to withdraw the order temporarily.

