Opportunity for budding artists to showcase their talent at ‘Futurescapes’

Mangaluru

08 March 2021 01:01 IST

‘Futurescapes’ painting competition to be held for students

Budding artists will get a huge canvas to showcase their talent soon, with The Hindu Young World and JSW Paints conducting ‘Futurescapes’, a painting competition for students from classes 3 to 12.

It is open to students residing in the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. Entries for the preliminary round must be submitted by March 10.

The topics for the competition for the sub-junior (classes 3 to 5) category are ‘dream home’, ‘family picnic’, and ‘my favourite animal’. For the junior category (classes 6 to 8), the topics are ‘favourite festival’, ‘fun with family’, and ‘wildlife safari’. The themes for the senior category (classes 9 to 12) are ‘colours of India’, ‘family vacation’, and ‘clean and green India’. Participants may choose one of the three topics in their respective categories and paint on a white drawing sheet (32.5 cm in width and 25.5 cm in height) using water colours, crayons, or colour pencils. Markers or sketch pens can be used only for outlining purposes. Go to www.ywc. thehindu.com/jswpaints to complete the online registration and upload a scanned copy of their work.

Details required

A unique registration number will be generated after the upload is completed. The number must be written on the front side of the physical copy along with the topic chosen. On the back, entrants should fill out details such as name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, e-mail address, and mobile number. Physical copies of the paintings should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen during the online registration process with ‘JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021’ written on the top-left corner of the envelope. The physical copies of the works must reach the respective offices by March 10.

Participants from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and neighbouring districts may send their paintings to The Hindu, No.23-9-655/1, Jeppu, Mangaladevi Temple Road, Mangaluru–575001. For details and clarifications, schools, parents, or students may contact Surendra K. Shetty on 94482 79124 or The Hindu office on 0824-2417575-80. They can also call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Monday to Saturday).

Those who qualify for the finale will be intimated via the registered email address. Each participant can submit only one painting.