Officials reaching out to people to resolve problems: Dakshina Kannada DC

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 20, 2022 23:29 IST

The ‘village stay’ programme has helped the district administration reach people at their doorsteps and resolve problems, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme held at Atikaribettu of Mulki taluk, Dr. Rajendra said the programme was being effectively implemented in the district and it was being held regularly in all taluks. Apart from clearing files in the office, officials were delivering government services to the door steps of people.

Glad over the way people in Atikaribettu were making effective use of welfare and other schemes of the government, the Deputy Commissioner commended the work of elected representatives and officials of the area in reaching the schemes to beneficiaries.

Residents of Atikaribettu do not much problems. Some issues that have come to fore will be effectively resolved, he said.

On the damage to roads of the village because of movement of sand-laden lorries, Dr. Rajendra said the local MLA has released ₹3 crore for repair of these roads and the work will start shortly.

Among the issues raised by people included erratic power supply, construction of retaining wall, and ownership of some lands.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan participated in the programme.

