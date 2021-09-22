MANGALURU

22 September 2021 00:47 IST

Employees of Konkan Railway Corporation staged a Nukkad play at Surathkal Railway Station near here on Tuesday to create awareness about cleanliness among passengers and general public. Staging of the play is part of Swatchata Phakwada being observed by Indian Railways from September 16. KRCL too has planned many programmes across its network to mark the cleanliness fortnight and create awareness on cleanliness.

