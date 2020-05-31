Not many fishermen keen to utilise extended fishing season

Mangaluru

31 May 2020 15:41 IST

Shortage of migrant workers and cyclone warning are some of the reasons.

Notwithstanding central and state governments extending the fishing season by a fortnight till June 15 to offset COVID-19 lockdown losses, not many fishermen were keen to venture for deep sea fishing.

While fishermen’s strong conviction that marine life should be given adequate breather for breeding as well as growth was one of the reasons, a four-day cyclone warning starting Monday was also another reason for the lukewarm response of the fishermen to the extension gesture.

Mangaluru Trawl Boat Meenugarara Sangha President Nithin Kumar told The Hindu that marine fishermen in Karnataka had the worst fishing season in 2019-20 with the never-heard fish famine. Even if the season is extended by a fortnight, their fortunes would change little. It was prudent to leave the marine life undisturbed for two months to get good catch next season starting October, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, the sea becomes highly volatile at the entry to Mangaluru fishing harbour even with small weather changes in Monsoon. With the Monsoon in the offing, fishermen were not eager to risk their lives. Even the New Mangalore Port Trust this time has refused to allow fishing boats to berth in its premises during Monsoon for various reasons, including COVID-19, national security and lack of space, he said. Hence fisherman have nowhere to go if the weather becomes rough, he said.

With fishing becoming an industry, there was large dependence on migrant workers, majority of whom have left to their native places, Mr. Kumar said.

Yet, a few short-range fishing vessels with engines below 110 HP could venture out for overnight fishing as a few workers from Uttara Kannada district have arrived Mangaluru.

Meanwhile fisherman associations in Udupi district too have decided not to utilise the extended season. No vessel would go out from June 1; but those who have already gone out could return till June 4, the associations have said.

Dakshina Kannada deputy director of fishing Parshwanath said not many fishermen would venture out because of cyclone warning. One has to see how many would venture out after June 5 till June 15, he said.