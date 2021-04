MANGALURU

22 April 2021 00:36 IST

There will be no water supply in some areas in the city for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Friday. The affected areas are Surathkal, Katipalla, NITK, MCF, Kuluru, Kavoor, parts of Kodical, PVS Circle area, Lady Hill and Bunder. It is for maintenance works at the Thumbe pumping station.

