No water rationing in city now: DC

Mangaluru

24 February 2020 00:20 IST

She says now there is inflow into Netravathi to Thumbe vented dam

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said here on Sunday that water rationing will be done in the city only if the situation warranted.

Speaking to presspersons, she said that presently there was inflow in the Netravathi to the Thumbe vented dam supplying drinking water to the city.

Water level

Water level at the dam has been maintained upto 6m high now. It appears there will not be water crisis in the city till May.

The Chief Secretary recently suggested the district administration maintain water level at Thumbe at 6m.

Ms. Rupesh said tenders have been floated for constructing a barrage-cum-vented dam across the Netravathi in Adyar, downstream of Thumbe dam.

The work will be taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department. The retaining wall at Thumbe dam, which got damaged following heavy rain last year, is yet to be reconstructed.

A survey was on to determine the extent of land that will submerged if the water level at Thumbe dam is raised to 7m, she said.

Regular monitoring

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the water situation in the district was being monitored regularly and there was no foreseeable water crisis in the city.