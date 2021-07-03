No city buses during weekend

Mangaluru

03 July 2021 00:49 IST

Private city buses will not operate on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend lockdown in Mangaluru.

DK Bus Owners’ Association president Dilraj Alva said since only essential services were allowed during the weekend lockdown, there would not be much movement of general public. Hence, the association has decided not to operate services, he said.

Services will resume from Monday, he added.

