NMPT observes National Fire Service Day

MANGALURU

20 April 2021 19:59 IST

National Fire Service Day was observed at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday to commemorate the sacrifices made by fire fighters during their service.

Port Trust Chairman A.V. Ramana, who presided over the function, laid a wreath at the martyr’s column to pay homage to those firemen who laid down their lives whilst discharging their duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramana appreciated the service rendered by Fire Services personnel and compared them to soldiers fighting with the enemy on the borders. He said that Fire Services personnel were ready to serve, be it rescue of an animal or fighting a major fire.

Congratulating the Port Fire Services wing for its exemplary services, Mr. Ramana said that it should be well equipped in terms of infrastructure and skills to handle any sort of eventuality in and around the port.

Port Deputy Chairman, heads of departments, senior officers, trustees and officials of the port were present. They paid homage at the martyr’s column. At the end of the programme, the port’s fire services team of the Marine Department demonstrated its skills in handling various classes of fire and fire rescues to the audience present.