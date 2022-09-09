NIA questions SDPI leader

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 09, 2022 00:24 IST

Sleuths of  National Investigation Agency on Thursday questioned Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) National Secretary Riyaz Farangipete, in connection with a case registered in Bihar.

A team of NIA officers questioned Farangipete at this house in BC Road, about 25 km from Mangaluru. The questioning went on from morning till afternoon.

Talking to reporters, Farangipete said that it was about the case registered in July 2022 following a purported attempt to create disturbance during the visit of the Prime Minister. A District General Secretary of SDPI was among the 10 arrested in Bihar. “As I am in-charge of Bihar, I have attended several party meetings there. The NIA was here to find out if I have any role in the case,” he said.

He said that the questioning has nothing to do with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26, which is also being investigated by the NIA.

After the questioning, the NIA seized a few documents and the mobile phones of Farangipete and his wife.

Farangipete said that he will cooperate with NIA in the investigation of the case. “We want a fair investigation of the case. We do not want NIA and other national investigation agencies work as per the dictates of the ruling government, “ he said.

Earlier, when the NIA officers visited the house in the morning, several SDPI activists assembled at the entrance of the house and raised slogans against NIA.

