New variety of dwarf cashew released

Netra Vaman, the new dwarf cashew

MANGALURU

18 February 2021 00:44 IST

A new variety of dwarf cashew was released by the Directorate of Cashew Research, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

Speaking after releasing the variety, which has been named as Netra Vaman, during the Cashew Day at Puttur, Principal Scientist (Horticulture) M. Gangadhara Nayak said that its each nut, small in size, weighed between 5.5 grams and 6 grams. The weight of its medium size apple stood at 50 grams.

Mr. Nayak said that it was evaluated for about 10 years and found unique with respect to plant height, compact spreading habit, nut size and apple colour and quality. Though the variety is not a much good yielder, it can grow well even under shade conditions. The apple colour is red, attractive and has less fibre content. The variety is pruning responsive, has long flowering duration and a variety flowers in the first year of planting. It has stem galling like coffee. It is suitable for home gardens. It best suits one who is fond of bonsai and opts for pot culture.

Advertising

Advertising

In the fourth year of planting, it began to yield one kg to 1.5 kg of nuts. The plant grew up to 2.5 m high and spread up to six m during the 10th year of planting, Mr. Nayak said.

Dean (Agriculture Engineering), College of Agricultural Engineering, Raichur, M. Veerangouda, released the cashew pest database developed by the directorate.

Speaking on the database, Senior Scientist (Entomology) at the directorate Vanitha said that among 20 pests, Tea Mosquito Bug and Cashew Stem and Root Borer are major ones which cause 11%-55% of yield reduction if the orchards are not maintained properly. There are both pictorial representation and written information on biology of the pest, season of occurrence, damage symptoms and management practices in the database. Pest calendar is also given depicting and alarming farmers about the season of occurrence and peak occurrence of the pest.

A brochure on “ICAR- DCR Technologies for Commercialisation” was released. A book “Geru-Yettharakke Yeru” written by progressive cashew grower Kadamajalu Subhash Rai was also released on the occasion.