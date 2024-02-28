ADVERTISEMENT

New multi-speciality hospital to come up in New Mangalore Port by September 2026

February 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Development of a state-of-the-art 150-bed multi-speciality hospital was among the three projects of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In a press release, NMPA secretary Jijo Thomas said the new hospital will be built under a public-private partnership mode at a cost of ₹107 crore near the exising hospital. It will be ready by September, 2026. It will have three modular operation theatres, one cath lab, and speciality services namely nephrology, neurology and cardiology. The hospital will also have pathology, pharmacy and ambulance services.

The new hospital will cater to the needs of those associated with the port and also general public. It will extend to people all services available under the Central and the State government health insurance schemes, Mr. Thomas said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NMPA, he said, has taken up construction of two state-of-art storage sheds at a cost of ₹23.78 crores. These two sheds, with 3,500 square metres of storage area and combined capacity of 7,000 tonnes, will give a boost to handling vital export import cargo.

The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the concrete road from Tannirbhavi Road to M.K. Agrotech in the port area, which has been constructed at a cost of ₹5.04 crore.

Mr. Thomas said about 100 trucks are plying every day on the 14-metre wide and 755-metre long road and thus ensuring efficient cargo movement leading to vital storage tanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US