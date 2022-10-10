New building of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs inaugurated in Udupi

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 10, 2022 19:36 IST

Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Union Ministry of Finance, Vivek Johri inaugurated the Central Excise and Central GST Division building at Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Union Ministry of Finance Vivek Johri inaugurated the Central Excise and Central GST Division building at Udupi on Monday.

The new division building is at Vishveshvarayya Nagar, Fourth Cross under Bannanje ward.

The building has been constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Central Public Works Department. It has 1,210 sqft of plinth area and 6,921 sqft of plot area.

It has office rooms on the ground and the first floors, with five guest rooms, a dining hall, and a kitchen on the second floor. The parking is at basement.

The office will start functioning shortly. The taxpayers and members of trade and industry bodies will be informed of the new address accordingly after shifting to the new building, a release by the Office of The Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Mangaluru said in a release.

