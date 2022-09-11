Narayana Guru’s principles can end one-upmanship between religions: Sunil Kumar

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 11, 2022 00:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The procession being organised as part of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S MANJUNATH
Performers at the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S MANJUNATH
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, speaking during the procession in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday, September 10 said the differences between religions may come to an end if everyone understood the principles enunciated by Brahmashree Narayana Guru that every religion was for the well-being of humans.

He was speaking after inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Brahmashree Narayana Guru jointly organised by the district administration, his department and Billavara Seva Sangha, Bannanje at Udupi.

Mr. Kumar noted the guru had specifically said every religion intended to establish universal peace and not to create dispute or one-upmanship. He had given specific importance for education saying it would empower people. Advocating equality, the guru had brought in massive social reforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde the guru had said an individual should be recognised not by caste, but by one’s personality.

Hiriyadka Government PU College Lecturer Nalinadevi said the guru had built temples for people from the lower strata of society and advocated for compulsory education. He had also encouraged simple marriage and widow marriage while opposing alcoholism and child marriage.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Chairperson Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Additional DC B.N. Veena and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mangalore
festivals
religious conflict
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app