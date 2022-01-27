Name board placed at Lady Hill Circle

Lady Hill Circle re-named as Bramashree Narayana Guru Circle by Bajrang Dal workers in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

27 January 2022 01:04 IST

It says Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle

Before the State Government notification naming the popular Lady Hill Circle after reformer Narayana Guru could come, a group of Bajrang Dal activists placed a name board saying Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle along with the reformer’s photo at the circle here on Wednesday. A group from among the several Bajarang Dal activists who took part in the Swabhimaana Nadige came to the circle in the morning and placed the name board there.

Amid opposition, the Mangaluru City Corporation resolved in January last year to name Lady Hill Circle as Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle. Six months later, the council sent it to State Government for notification.

Meanwhile, the State Government sought the opinion of the police. A few days ago, the police wrote to the Government stating that the circle does not have any name and it is popularly called as Lady Hill Circle. The police also stated that there will no law and order problem if the circle is named after Narayana Guru, which is a long-pending demand.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India Muneer Katipalla has accused district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar of prompting Bajrang Dal activists to place the name board at the circle.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that he will discuss with officials and decide on the legal course of action against those who placed the name board at the circle.