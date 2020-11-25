Music video Parahita Bayaso to be released today

A poster for the music video Parahita Bayaso.

MANGALURU

25 November 2020 00:40 IST

To spread the message of peace and brotherhood, students from SDM College, Ujire, Dharmasthala, will release an eight minute-long music video, Parahita Bayaso, the Kannada version of reformer Narsi Mehta’s Vaishava Janato, in Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

This video is based on the poem, Parahita Bayaso Manada Olage, Devaru Iruvudu Kaaneya (Can’t you see God in the mind of the person who wishes the welfare of others), written by Assistant Professor, Journalism Department, N.K. Padmanabha.

“I wrote this poem as a soft counter to religious hatred that is creating unrest in the country and make Vaishnava Janato relevant to the present generation,” Mr. Padmanabha told The Hindu. He added that his poem was different from the Kannada version written by Jayanth Kaikini.

A final year post-graduate student from the Journalism Department Ganapati Divana wrote the script for the music video. Assistant Professor for B.Voc in Digital Film-making Madhava Holla and Technical Coordinator for SDM Mutimedia V. Krishna Prashant filmed it using seven students each from Journalism and B.Voc courses. Theatre person Jeevanram Sullia plays the lead role in the music video. The song is sung by Ninaada Nayak

The music video starts with a scene in a college where Jeevanram Sullia is taking a class in Social Science wherein he explains the work of reformers Raja Rammohun Roy, Jyotiba Phule, Basaveshwara and Narayana Guru. As he goes out of the class carrying a bunch of books, a student approaches him and offers help take the books to the staff room. The song starts as the teacher sits in his chair and recalls his life.

The first scene shows the relationship of the teacher with his daughter. It then shows the relationship of the daughter with her mother. Then comes the scene where the teacher is seen reading The Hindu, as a stanza appealing for amity is heard. The video shows the teacher spending time with visually impaired students. It ends with the teacher wishing an alumni well.

The release of the song in Dharmasthala will mark the celebrations of the birthday of Peetadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Wednesday.