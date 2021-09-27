MUDA completes work to remove silt from six waterbodies in city

One of the waterbodies rejuvenated is on the premises of the Jumma Masjid at Kudroli in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

27 September 2021 01:36 IST

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which has identified 35 waterbodies for removing silt and beautification, has now completed six of those projects, according to MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar. The projects taken up at Kudroli, Bajal, Jeppinamogaru, Katipalla, Bellayur (in Mulki hobli) and at Konaje have been completed, he told The Hindu.

He added that eight projects are under progress. The projects completed were taken up a year ago. The eight projects under progress are at Kadri Kambla, Kadri Kaibattalu, Kadri Jogimutt, Mahakalipadpu (Moily Kere), Car Street (Mahammayi Kere), Someshwara, Bairady (Padil) and at Kulashekara.

The water bodies identified are in Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru City North, Mangaluru and in Moodbidri-Mulki Assembly constituencies.

Advertising

Advertising

The chairman said that the authority has plans to develop 63 gardens, including 43 in Mangaluru City South and 20 in Mangaluru City North, in consultation with the corporation.

“Our plan is to develop at least one garden per four wards within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru City Corporation,” he said and added that they will be developed in three categories depending on the area availability.

Miyawaki type small gardens will be developed in small areas. The second type of gardens will be medium ones with walking tracks and the third type will have amusement facilities for children with walking tracks.

The gardens will be developed in areas provided by the city corporation.

He said that the authority is in talks with the Ramakrishna Mutt and the corporation on beautifying the road median between Lady Hill and Kottara Chowki by keeping large pots with flowering plants. It might require 1,250 pots to decorate the 2.25-km-long median. A pot will be kept at a distance of two metres each.