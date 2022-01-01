MRPL organises meet of retail dealers

Retail dealers with senior executives of MRPL in Mangaluru on December 30, 2021.

MANGALURU

01 January 2022 19:06 IST

It began with an exclusive discussion between the dealers and senior officials of the refinery

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) organised its first-ever HiQ Retail Outlet Dealer Meet on December 30 at its refinery in Mangaluru. The meet was attended by all the 29 dealers of its operational retail outlets and also the dealers of its under-construction HiQ retail outlets in Karnataka and Kerala.

The meet began with an exclusive discussion between the dealers and senior officials of the refinery, including Managing Director M. Venkatesh. Chief General Manager (Marketing) H.C. Sathyanarayana gave an overview of the retail network of the refining major that was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad explained the elaborate retail expansion plans of the company to establish more than 500 retail outlets in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa.

Laxmisha Rao and Ankoor Sarma, regional managers of Mangaluru and Bengaluru, introduced each of the HiQ dealers and sales volume of their retail outlets. Subsequently, a session on sharing of ideas highlighting the performance and unique innovative measures implemented by dealers at their respective outlets was organised by Saurabh Kothari, Manager (Sales) bringing out the unique retail marketing proposition of MRPL.

Mr. Venkatesh highlighted the importance of having such dealer meetings and responded to the issues raised by dealers.

Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma elaborated on how MRPL is able to supply quality products to its dealers and also issued a word of caution regarding safety issues. Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah suggested various measures to increase sales.