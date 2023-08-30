ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL bags global water management company award

August 30, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presenting the Energy and Environment Foundation Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 Award to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. officials in New Delhi on August 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has bagged the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF) Global Water Management Company of the Year 2023 Award.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore presented the award to MRPL General Manager (Operations) Venkatesh M. Nayak and Engineer Arpit Gaur at New Delhi on August 25, said a release.

This award is being given to every industrial sector to recognise organisations taking responsibility to contribute towards conservation and protection of natural resources. MRPL was chosen for the award for its innovative practices and approach towards watermanagement.

The water conservation efforts undertaken by the refinery during the summer months of April to June 2023 to reduce its fresh water dependence not only helped company’s sustainability, but also benefited Mangaluru residents. MRPL reduced its dependence on fresh water by utilising treated city sewage, desalinated water and internally recycled effluent for its operations.

