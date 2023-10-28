ADVERTISEMENT

Movement of six trains to be regulated

October 28, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railways will regulate movement of some trains to facilitate pre-non interlocked and non-interlocked work at Thokur Railway station between October 27 and November 1.

The service of Train No. 02198 Jabalpur Junction - Coimbatore Junction Weekly Superfast Special Express (journey commencing on October 27) will be regulated for 30 minutes at Surathkal station on October 29. Service of Train No.12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Duronto Express (journey commencing on October 28) will be regulated for one hour at Surathkal station on October 30.

The service of Train No. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) – Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express (journey commencing on October 29) will be regulated by 45 minutes between Kumta and Udupi section on October 30. The service of same train, the journey of which commences on October 31, will be regulated for 60 minutes at Surathkal on November 1.

The service of Train No.22113 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)- Kochuveli Express (journey commencing on October 31) will be regulated for 30 minutes between Udupi and Surathkal station on November 1. Service of Train No. 16585 SMVB Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express (journey commencing on October 31) will be regulated for 30 minutes at Thokur on November 1, said an official press release

