More flying squads to enforce lockdown guidelines

Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K.V. and district officials speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

08 June 2021 08:34 IST

Dakshina Kannada admn. says enforcement required to curb travel, ensure compliance with norms

As COVID-19 test positivity rate is at 20.2% in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration will tighten lockdown guidelines by setting up additional check-posts and deploying more flying squads from Monday night, said Deputy Commissioner K.V .Rajendra here on Monday.

Dr. Rajendra told reporters after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority that stricter lockdown enforcement is required to curb unnecessary travel and ensure proper compliance with wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and other norms. If people do not want extension of the curbs, they should abide by lockdown norms and help contain the positivity rate.

Of the 7,550 active COVID-19 cases, 6,003 persons are in home isolation and 1,119 are in hospital. The recovery rate stands at 91% and the case fatality ratio is at 1.19.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said that Neriya village has more than 100 positive cases, where many residents of an ashram for mentally challenged persons have tested positive. More than 50 positive cases have been reported form 17 villages; 10-50 cases from 170 villages and less than 10 cases have come from 147 villages.

Dr. Rajendra said that Belthangady taluk has reported more number of positive cases, after Mangaluru taluk. “Strangely, cases are coming from estates and other places where there is no crowding,” he noted. Steps have been taken to increase RT-PCR tests to around 6,000 per day. He said that symptomatic people and people with co-morbidities with no home care facility will be moved to COVID Care Centres.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that more number of check-posts will be set up to prevent needless long distance travel by people.

Dr. Rajendra said that 10 flying squads to enforce wearing of masks, social distancing and other norms will be deployed in Mangaluru, while two flying squads each will function in each one of the five taluks.

Mr. Kumara said that ward level task forces with NGO representatives have been set up in each one of the 223 gram panchayats to help in micro management of cases. No marriages and public programmes have been allowed in villages that have more than 50 positive cases. The administration will give commendation certificates to nine panchayats that have not reported new cases in the last fortnight.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the pace of vaccination will pick up in a fortnight when sufficient stock arrives. On difficulty in booking slots for 45+ age group, he said that slots will open at 4 p.m. the previous day, if vaccines are available the next day.