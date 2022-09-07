MLA Vedavyasa Kamath lays foundation stone for bus terminal-cum-healthcare complex at Mangaladevi

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday, September 7, laid the foundation stone for the Bus Terminal Complex at Mangaladevi Ward to be executed under the Mangaluru Smart City Project.

The terminal is coming up on about an acre land of the Mangaluru City Corporation that housed Jeppu Urban Primary Health Centre, Veterinary Hospital and MCC staff quarters. The complex would now include the bus terminal along with other facilities that existed earlier.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the project, Mr. Kamath said the terminal complex along with healthcare facilities would be build at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.98 crore and the staff quarters at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

The City Administration, Mr. Kamath said, intended to make the best utilisation of its properties and thus came up with the bus terminal complex for the benefit of the general public. At present, buses to and from Mangaladevi Terminal used to be parked on the roadside in front of the Temple hindering smooth vehicular movement. There was no proper passenger shelter either. The new terminal besides providing adequate space for parking of buses, would also provide safe place for passengers to utilise the services.

It was because of the initiative of Mayor Premananda Shetty, who represents the adjacent Mangaladevi Ward, the project gained momentum; Mr. Kamath said and thanked district in-charge Secretary V. Ponnuraj, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials concerned for hastening the proposal. He also congratulated area Councillor (Bolara) P. Bhanumath for her support.