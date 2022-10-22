MLA for setting up agricultural college in Brahmavar

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 22, 2022 23:00 IST

Progressive farmers were felicitated during Krishi Mela at Brahmavar in Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Calling for an agricultural college to be set up at Brahmavar in Udupi district, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Saturday asked the authorities of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga to send a proposal to the government on it.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Krishi Mela at the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS) in Brahmavar, the MLA said he would pursue the proposal further and make all efforts to get the college set up.

Mr. Bhat said that the college could be started using the available infrastructure at the ZAHRS in Brahmavar.

The ZAHRS and the university had organised the mela.

‘‘Last time the State government had rejected a vague proposal as it sought a whopping ₹140 crore for starting an agriculture college in Brahmavara. This time about ₹10 crore can be sought and with that amount the college can be easily started,’’ the MLA said.

Mr. Bhat as far as the appointment of faculty was concerned, guest teachers could be appointed to start with. An agricultural college was much needed to the coastal belt, he said.

The MLA said that mechanised farming was the way forward to overcome the shortage of farm labour. The mela helped to connect companies manufacturing farm equipment with farmers.

The Vice-Chancellor of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, R.C. Jagadish, said scientists working in the agricultural sector had been innovating several new techniques to make agriculture a profitable venture for farmers.

Bio-manure, bio-insecticides, and new machinery innovated by experts attached to the station in Brahmavara have been benefiting farmers, he said.

