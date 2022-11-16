MLA asks officials to get work on Jeppinamogaru, Morgans Gate Road completed at the earliest

November 16, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday directed officials concerned to complete the four-lane road work connecting Jeppinamogaru and Morgans Gate in South Mangaluru at the earliest as it is commercially significant.

Inspecting the ongoing road work that was being executed to substitute the existing narrow road via Mahakalipadpu Railway Level Crossing, Mr. Kamath said at present the work was going on in a fast pace. Construction of the road from Jeppinamogaru-NH 66 Junction till Canara Pinto workshop was almost over and the Southern Railway was to take up the twin tunnel work beneath the Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction and Shoranur-Mangaluru Central railway lines.

Work on the other side of railway tracks (Netravathi Cabin) too has gained momentum with the administration obtaining portion of land belonging to the late V.G. Siddarth near Mphasis. The new road from Netravathi cabin, abutting Moily Kere, takes a right turn near Mphasis to join Morgans Gate.

Mr. Kamath said the project was being executed at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore in association with Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. While MSCL’s contribution of ₹30.7 crore would be utilised for twin road underbridges, ₹19.87 crore from MP Nalin Kumar’s MPLAD funds would be utilised for the four-lane road and other paraphernalia.

Stating that the road offers shorter and seamless access from the Mangaluru Fishing Harbour area to NH 66, Mr. Kamath said traffic jams were common as the existing road passed through the railway level crossing. As such, the new alignment was planned near Netravathi Cabin via Shettibettu.

The existing 4.5 m road was being widened to a uniform width of 18 m with a median, concrete box drainage, street lights and retaining walls at low-lying areas.

Jurisdictional Mangaluru City Corporation Councillor P. Bhanumathi, MSCL General Manager Arunprabha and others were present.

While a banner was put up near the existing road underbridge announcing the closure of the road for twin road underbridge construction from November 15, sources in Southern Railway said the Railways was waiting clearance from the district administration for closure.

The contract period was one year for completion of twin road underbridges, but the Railways would try to complete it before the next monsoon, sources said.