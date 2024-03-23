MIT’s Raghunath Manohar comes out with Binoviewer Telescope

March 23, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Raghunath Manohar of Manipal, who has a patent for his 6 ft. telescope, has now come out with a Binoviewer Telescope with over 25 years of research in the field.

Working as a deputy engineer with Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, Mr. Manohar got a patent for his 6 ft. telescope with a wide field of view providing an upright image of any range from the Indian Patent Office in 2017. He said one had to watch the celestial objects by closing one eye through any telescope.

With lenses suitable to view objects through both the eyes being available in the market recently, his desire to make one such equipment was realised, he said. The telescope, Mr. Manohar said, has zoom up to 80x with high definition quality. Unlike reverse images appearing in conventional telescopes, Mr. Manohar’s equipment produces straight images, he said.

He has also improved upon the positioning of the telescope, from the earlier dwarf ones to taller ones through which viewers could view the objects without bending down. For this system too, Mr. Manohar said, he has got the patent.

Mr. Manohar’s 3 ft. telescope that had advanced features including digital projection of images was used by the Uttar Pradesh government during the consecration of Lord Rama at Ayodhya recently. His firm Fieldking Optics in Parkala was given the order to supply 50 such telescopes to be used by security forces.

Social worker Ganeshraj Saralebettu said the binoviewer telescope of Mr. Manohar will be displayed during the forthcoming Parkala Rathotsava. People could view the Full Moon of Holi Hunnime on Monday, March 25, through the binoviewer telescope. As he watched the Moon on Saturday evening at Parkala through the binoviewer, Mr. Saralebettu said the images came out very sharp.

