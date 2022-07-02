Mild tremors on border areas of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu

July 02, 2022 23:52 IST

A mild earthquake of 2.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in areas bordering the districts of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada on Friday morning. Earlier in the wee hours of the day, an earthquake of 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was also reported.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the second earthquake reported at 10.47 a.m. was 5.1 km north west of M. Chembu village at Paraje Gram Panchayat in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district. This epicentre is 11.3 km south east of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The centre had earlier reported a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale at 1.15 a.m. on July 1, whose epicentre was 5.2 km off M. Chembu village.

The epicentres fall under the Seismic zone-3 and the region was devoid of any structural discontinuities. The community need not panic as the intensity was low, the centre said.

This is the second time that mild termors have been reported twice in a day. On June 28, an earthquake of the 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported at 7.45 a.m. near M. Chembu village. An earthquake of 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in the same region at 4.30 p.m. on the same day.

An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in the same region at 9 a.m. on June 25.