MIA observes Fire Service Week with simulated firefighting demonstration

April 17, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) observed Fire Service Week at the airport premises on Tuesday, April 16, with a simulated demonstration on firefighting.

The theme of Fire Service Week this year was “Ensure Fire Safety: Contribute Towards Nation Building.” In India, the fire and emergency service personnel observe the week every year from April 14 to April 20 to pay tribute to firemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at Mumbai Dockyard on April 14, 1944.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit of the airport meticulously led the demonstration. Stakeholders got a ringside view into the array of equipment that the ARFF unit uses to deal with varied challenges their line of duty poses.

A demonstration of the prowess and explanation of the quick response capabilities of one of the crash fire tender (CFT) that the airport has in its possession to deal with any eventuality, left the gathering in awe, said a release.

Staff from different sections of the airport who volunteered to douse the simulated controlled fire, demonstrated the Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep (PASS) principle that world over guides firefighting by first responders. Eco-friendly fire extinguishers were used for the purpose.

The ARFF team also played a brief video that captured the wide gamut of activities they perform and levels of fitness they need to maintain, to meet aviation industry standards in fire safety.

“The airport through the week will impart training to various stakeholders on the basics of firefighting in batches,” the airport spokesperson said. The ARFF team has placed fire extinguishers at strategic locations across the airport. The ongoing training along with periodic refreshers, will enable the stakeholders act as first responders in case of a fire emergency in any part of the airport and bring the fire under control, before the ARFF takes over the scene.

