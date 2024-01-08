Mental health camp to be held at Lady Hill UPHC every Monday from January 22

January 08, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

A weekly mental health camp will be held at the office of the District Mental Health Programme Officer on the premises of the urban primary health centre (UPHC), Lady Hill, Mangaluru, from Monday.

Talking to The Hindu, District Nodal officer for Mental Health Programme C.M. Sudarshan said the camp at UPHC will be part of the ongoing ‘Mano Chaitanya’ programme of the State government. This camp will be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Those facing problems namely anxiety, sleeplessness, depression, lack of concentration, suicidal thoughts and strange behaviour can attend the camp. A team comprising a psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist, and staff nurses will attend to the problems. People have to take an appointment by calling 0824-2951381.

Dr. Sudarshan said mental health treatment is available at the Government Wenlock Hospital. Monthly health camps are being held at four taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and in community health centres in Kabada, Mulky, and Moobidri. It is also held at the UPHCs in Ullal and Uppinangady.

“Mental health camp at our office is for those who are wary of visiting the hospital for the diagnosis of mental problems,” Dr. Sudarshan said.

Dr. Sudarshan said there are a total of 24 de-addiction centres in Dakshina Kannada for alcohol, drugs, and other substance abuses. Of this, 19 are in Mangaluru, while two each are in Belthangady and Puttur. One centre is in Moodbidri.

Under the mental health programme, Dr. Sudarshan said services of five counsellors have been outsourced. These counsellors have been visiting two places per week including malls, KSRTC depots, and slums and holding counselling sessions for alcohol and other substance abuse addicts. These counsellors refer some of the addicts to the mental health camps, he said.

