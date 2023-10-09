ADVERTISEMENT

MCC to spend ₹1.39 crore to illuminate roads leading to Kudroli Gokarnanatha and other temples during Dasara

October 09, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur says Mangaluru City Corporation will make a permanent arrangement to illuminate the streets during dasara

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur at a meeting about the 10-day Mangaluru Dasara in Mangaluru on Monday, | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will spend ₹1.39 crore to illuminate the roads leading to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara, Mangaladevi, Urwa Marigudi, Bhagawati, Venkataramana and other temples in the city where the 10-day Dasara will be celebrated from October 15, said Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, in Mangaluru, on Monday.

Talking to reporters after attending a preparatory meeting with members of Kudroli Gokarnanateshwara temple management committee over the Dasara celebrations organised by the temple, Mr. Kannur said: “We propose to earmark in the Budget around ₹1.5 crore for illuminating the streets in the city during Dasara.”

The MCC will make permanent arrangements for lighting the streets of the city during Dasara, he added.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said Mangaluru Dasara is as popular as Mysuru Dasara and people from across the State visit the region during the period. For the last three years, the MCC has been lighting the streets.

The MCC will address issues related to clearing of waste and arranging drinking water supply needs of the temples and also carry out repair of pavements leading to these temples.

Mr. Kamath said the tiger dance events namely “Pili Parba” and “Pili Nalike” will be held. He invited suggestions from people about events, which reflect the city’s cultural ethos, that can be held during Dasara.

Earlier, during the meeting, treasurer of Kudroli Gokarnanateshwara temple management committee, R. Padmaraj, asked Mr. Kannur and Mr. Kamath to ensure that the lighting of streets properly reflects the grandeur of the event. He also said district In-charge and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao reviewed preparation of Mangaluru Dasara a few days ago.

Apart from MCC councillors, MCC officials and members of Kudroli temple committee attended the meeting.

