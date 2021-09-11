MCC closes four clubs in Mangaluru for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Mangaluru

11 September 2021 17:05 IST

Cases have also been booked against them

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has shut four recreation clubs in the city on the charge of violating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Saturday that following complaints, the officials raided the clubs on Thursday evening.

“There was gambling happening in complete contravention with the guidelines pertaining to the orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada on account of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Complaints were registered in the city police Stations of Surathkal, Pandeshwar, and Bunder in this regard. Subsequently, cases have been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Police Act against the clubs.