MCC announces phone numbers to report complaints on potholes, trenches

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has asked people to report complaints, if any, regarding potholes, trenches or unsanctioned digging of roads in its jurisdiction on WhatsApp number 944900772 or to its helpline Ph.: 0824-2220306.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Friday that the city corporation limits received more rainfall than usual during June and July. Immediate attention had been paid to repairing the roads damaged due to rains. Pipelines are being laid for round-the-clock water supply and at the same time, GAIL gas pipelines were also being laid in the city. Authorities concerned have taken up reconstruction of the damaged road stretches.

Directions have been passed on to departments concerned to maintain and repair national highway paths, and other roads in the MCC limits.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the city corporation, he said.