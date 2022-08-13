MCC announces phone numbers to report complaints on potholes, trenches

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has asked people to report complaints, if any, regarding potholes, trenches or unsanctioned digging of roads in its jurisdiction on WhatsApp number 944900772 or to its helpline Ph.: 0824-2220306.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Friday that the city corporation limits received more rainfall than usual during June and July. Immediate attention had been paid to repairing the roads damaged due to rains. Pipelines are being laid for round-the-clock water supply and at the same time, GAIL gas pipelines were also being laid in the city. Authorities concerned have taken up reconstruction of the damaged road stretches.

Directions have been passed on to departments concerned to maintain and repair national highway paths, and other roads in the MCC limits.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the city corporation, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mangalore
civic infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app