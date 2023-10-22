ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre gets UICC membership

October 22, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre (MCCCC) of Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, has obtained the membership of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Geneva, Switzerland.

With this, the faculty and students of MCCCC will gain enhanced access to international training opportunities, a release from the hospital said.

The release quoted Jeff Dunn AO, President of UICC as having said: “MCCCC’s induction into the UICC family signifies its commitment to global standards of excellence. We are excited to see the transformative impact of this partnership.”

Vasudeva Bhat K., Deputy Coordinator of MCCCC said that with the membership the centre will renew its pledge to elevate the benchmarks of cancer care.

