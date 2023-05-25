ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal Academy of Higher Education signs MOU with Semi-Conductor Laboratory

May 25, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU:

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, and Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Mohali recently. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, signed a memorandum of understanding with Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, for establishing a thriving semiconductor and display, design and innovation environment.

In a communique, MAHE said that through their partnership with SCL they aim to catalyse collaborative research and promote skill development.

The MOU was a milestone in the partnership between MAHE and SCL and this joint effort was expected to benefit both parties in terms of acquiring technology competence, academic and research excellence, and consultancy activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was signed by Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, Commander (Dr) Anil Rana and SCL Director Vikas Trikha, in Mohali on Mya 17, the communique stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US