Mangaluru | Jayanand Anchan and Poornima are new Mayor and Deputy Mayor

For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 09, 2022 14:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayananda Anchan of BJP, who was elected as new Mayor of Mangaluru, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior councillor Jayanand Anchan and Poornima were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively for the 23rd term of the Mangaluru City Corporation council here on Friday.

Mr Anchan secured 46 votes as against 14 votes secured by Shashidhar Hegde of Congress. Poornima secured 46 votes against 14 votes secured by Zeenath Shamshuddin of Congress

Poornima of BJP, who was elected as new Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Seven members each to the four standing committees were elected unopposed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Anchan, from Kadri Padavu ward, has been elected to the council for the second term. Poornima has also been elected to the council for the second term and she is councillor from Central Market ward.

For the 23rd term, the state government has reserved the post of Mayor to general category, while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apart from 60 councillors, two MLAs from Mangaluru City D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty cast their vote. Regional Commissioner J.C. Prakash conducted the election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mangalore
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app