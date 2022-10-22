Mangaluru International Airport, now welcoming you on the lower ground floor

The arrival hall was shifted from the ground floor to the lower ground floor on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport has shifted its passenger arrival hall from the ground floor to the lower ground floor in the terminal building. The new hall was dedicated for use on Saturday, October 22.

With this, passenger arrivals will henceforth be handled at the new arrival hall and departures on the ground floor, the airport said.

The lower ground floor has prepaid taxi counter, smoking lounge, baby care room and washrooms for comfort of passengers.

A staff of Mangaluru International Airport handing over jasmine plant and sweet boxes to passengers on their arrival at the new arrival hall on the lower ground floor at the terminal building on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

Passengers utilised the newly installed travellator to make their way from the ground floor to the arrival hall on the lower ground floor. They also had the option of using the convenient ramp beside it. The airport has also installed a spacious lift for those passengers who prefer to descend to the arrival hall with their luggage trolleys.

Dedication of this arrival hall and plaza spread across 3,531 sq metre will vastly enhance smooth passenger flow. This will reduce waiting time for arriving passengers to reach the curb side to their respective mode of transport to their destinations. Departing passengers will enter the airport seamlessly from the ground floor, the airport said.

Passengers Ms. Tejasvi with her brother Mr. Parthiv and parents Mr. Baburajan U V and Ms. Bindu joined the airport team in lighting the lamp to inaugurate the new arrival hall. It was followed by cutting the ribbon to mark this occasion.

To make the day even more memorable, the airport offered a box of chocolates along with a welcome drink as a sweet gesture for the passengers. The airport also gifted a sapling of jasmine plant, endemic to the region, to the passengers to cherish this occasion.

Mehul Patel, an infrastructure expert, marvelled the design of the arrival hall, the airport said.