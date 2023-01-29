ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru: Gujjarkere’s serenity marred by noise pollution from nearby temple say residents

January 29, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hindutva activists go on morning and evening rounds to ensure the loudspeaker volume is kept at a high level

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike donated a sound system worth ₹30,000 a year ago to a temple adjacent to the Gujjarkere Lake and insisted that the temple management keep the volume high. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The serenity and ambience of the recently rejuvenated Gujjarkere at Jeppu in Mangaluru is marred by noise pollution with a temple adjacent to the lake playing loud music for hours in the mornings and evenings, thereby affecting residents.

Despite being affected by the loud music, some people fear questioning the flagrant violation of their right to a peaceful life as Hindutva activists could brand them “anti-Hindu,” while others worry it could give rise to communal tension.

Music is blared on loudspeakers from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with devotional songs played at a high volume every day, said Suthesh (name changed), a resident.

“It deprives us of hearing the natural sounds of birds in the morning while students are unable to study. Elders have lost peace,” he said. “We too are Hindus and our religious practices at home, including chanting hymns, doing pooja are affected,” he added.

Shantha (name changed), a Class VII student, said her pregnant mother develops a headache whenever music is played while the girl cannot concentrate on her studies.

 People fear questioning the flagrant violation of their right to a peaceful life as Hindutva activists could brand them “anti-Hindu,” while others worry it could give rise to communal tension. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

MLA Vedavyas Kamath sides with HJV activists

A resident near the temple said it all began when the Hindu Jagarana Vedike donated a sound system worth ₹30,000 a year ago to the temple. While the temple management intended to keep the volume at low levels, Hindutva activists — not from Gujjarakere but from surrounding Mulihithlu, Bolara, Jeppu-Bappal and surrounding areas — insist on keeping the volume high.

The activists do morning and evening rounds to check whether the volume is loud, said the resident who did not want to be named. When the temple recently reduced the volume upon instructions from the police, the activists got Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath to intervene and put the volume back on high, he added.

Defending the activists, Mr. Kamath said if he were to ask them to reduce the volume, they would retaliate and oppose him. A similar thing had happened recently at a Rama Mandira in the city where activists agitated against him for asking them to reduce the volume.

Mangaluru City Police are yet to enforce the 2005 Supreme Court order on licensing of loudspeakers and decibel levels as well as the May 10, 2022 government order in this regard.

