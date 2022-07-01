Mangaluru girl bags three medals at national swimming event

Alyssa Sweedal Rego, a Class 6 student from Mangaluru has secured a gold and two silver medals in individual events at the 38th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twelve-year-old Alyssa Sweedal Rego from Mangaluru has won a gold and two silver medals in the individual swimming events at the 38 th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Rajkot between June 24 and June 26.

Ms. Rego, a Class 6 student from Ladyhill English Primary School, clinched gold in the 100 metre freestyle event in which she clocked 1:07.81 minutes. She won a silver medal each in 50 metre butterfly and 200 metre freestyle events respectively. She was also part of the Karnataka team that secured bronze in the 4X50 medley relay event.

This is the second national event that Ms. Rego has participated. It was her performance in the individual and team events at the state level swimming competition in Belagavi between May 26 and 29 that led to her selection for the national event in Rajkot.

The young Ms. Rego started swimming at the age of three, when she accompanied her brother Alaister Samuel Rego, a Class 10 student from St. Aloysius School and a national level swimmer, to the swimming pool. The two are being trained by Lokraj Vitla of We One Aqua Centre at the St. Aloysius Swimming Pool.