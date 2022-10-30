Mangalore International Airport introduces uni-directional traffic flow to ensure smooth vehicular movement

After dropping passengers at Drop Zone 1, a vehicle is seen proceeding towards the exit via a ramp as part of the uni-directional traffic flow introduced on the ground floor at Mangaluru International Airport on October 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled uni-directional flow of vehicular traffic for departures on the ground floor with effect from Saturday, October 29, to facilitate seamless movement of traffic for both arrivals and departures on different levels.

The airport had recently dedicated the newly constructed arrival facility on the lower ground floor this Deepavali. Now, facilitating uni-directional traffic for arrivals on lower ground floor and departures on the ground floor would ensure smooth flow of vehicles, said a release from MIA.

All vehicles coming to drop departing passengers would exit via the ramp after dropping them either at the designated drop off Zone 1 or 2 under the new arrangement. After leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, vehicles may then exit either to the city or towards the parking lot. Hitherto, MIA had just one drop Zone just prior to the departure gate from where vehicles returned.

Enhanced drop-off area

A Zebra Crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from parking into the terminal via the escalator/lift on the lower ground floor. Traffic Marshals with LED batons are positioned to ensure their safe entry into and exit from the terminal. The Marshals would regulate the flow of traffic at this point by alternatively allowing vehicles and passengers negotiate this area.

Crash barriers are placed along this unidirectional flow to ensure that vehicles exit the ground floor and negotiate the ramp in doing so. The drop off Zone 2 has been set up near the erstwhile arrival gate. Vehicles would be directed to drop passengers here in case they are not able to do so at drop off Zone 1. With the addition of drop off Zone 2, MIA has enhanced the drop off area for the passengers.

A separate trolley staging area has been arranged near drop off Zone 2 to facilitate passenger. The unidirectional traffic flow would enable seamless movement of vehicles on both lower ground and ground floors, enhancing the overall passenger experience.