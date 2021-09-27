Mangala Resource asked to submit report on waste management

MANGALURU

27 September 2021 20:28 IST

Contract with Antony Waste Handling Cell is ending on January 31, 2022

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday asked Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., a start-up guided by Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt, to submit a detailed project report (DPR) to Mangaluru City Corporation on how collection, transportation and processing of solid waste could be done in a better way in the city.

Speaking at a public consultation meeting on solid waste management here, the Deputy Commissioner asked the start-up to submit the report within a week.

The meeting was called to introduce a better solid waste management system in the city as the seven-year contract of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd., which now collects and transports solid waste for the corporation, will end on January 31, 2022. The Deputy Commissioner also asked the corporation to extend the existing contract for some more months, if required, till a new system is put in place.

Swami Ekagamyananda of Ramakrishna Mutt told the meeting that the start-up is now processing wet waste produced by 600 housees (flats) in 16 apartments in the city on the premises of the apartments itself by adopting pot compost method. This has been going on for the last one-and-a-half years.

He suggested that the corporation introduce e-vehicles for collecting and transporting waste as it could save up to 50% in terms of fuel cost and maintenance of vehicles.

Swami Ekagamyananda said that the corporation might require 300 e-vehicles and 20 lorries. About ₹10 crore investment might be required for purchasing vehicles. An area of bout 5,000 sq ft might be required in each one of the 60 wards to process wet waste in the ward level itself to convert it into compost. Wet waste will be converted as compost in a foul-free method. About 2,100 manpower is required to handle solid waste — from collection, transportation to processing.

Mayor Premananda Shetty told the meeting that the council of the corporation in its special meeting earlier this month had approved a detailed project report on revised solid waste management submitted by Anti Pollution Drive. It will be withheld without ratification till the DPR of the start-up is placed before the council for discussion. The option of selecting a final DPR, from among the two, for recommending to the government, will be given to the council.

Mr. Shetty said that the corporation will provide data to the start-up for preparing the DPR as per the guidelines of the government.

Earlier, the Mayor had gone on record that a committee will be formed to discuss the DPR in detail, if required, to make modifications before sending it to the government. If required, a public consultation will also be held. Some of the modifications can also be made while calling for bids to take up waste management for the next five years.