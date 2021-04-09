Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor

MANGALURU

09 April 2021

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court 1, Savitri Venkataramana Bhat on Thursday sentenced Shashi Kumar (29) to 10 years imprisonment and imposed on him fine of ₹1.10 lakh after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl. According to the charge-sheet filed by the Moodbidri Police, the minor girl was in the habit of going to the house of Shashi Kumar, her distant relative, to watch television.

In November 2017, Shashi Kumar sexually assaulted her when nobody was in the house.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents took her to the Government Lady Goschen Hospital where doctors found that she was pregnant.

On a complaint by the girl’s father on June 26, 2018, the Moodbidri Police arrested Shashi Kumar.

As many as 13 witnesses were examined, including a DNA expert who gave a report stating that Shashi Kumar was the biological father of the child born to the girl.

The judge said that ₹1 lakh of the total fine amount should be paid as compensation to the girl.

The judge asked the District Legal Services Authority to consider paying compensation to the girl under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.