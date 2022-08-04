Mangaluru

Man booked for provocative post

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 04, 2022 23:44 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:44 IST

The Udupi Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime police booked Laxmikanth Byndoor of Kalthodu village of Byndoor, Udupi district, on the charge of posting provocative material on his Facebook wall.

The police said that 28-year-old Laxmikanth posted content to glorify the murder of Mohammed Fazil and call the assailants as today’s heroes. The post was made with an intention to create communal trouble.

Laxmikanth has been accused of offences punishable under Section 66 of IT Act and Sections 153A and 505 of Indian Penal Code. A search is on to trace Laxmikanth, the police said.

