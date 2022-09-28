Man arrested on the charge of raping minor girl

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 28, 2022 00:08 IST

The Sullia Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Ubaradka on the charge of raping a minor girl and impregnating her, after they booked cases under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

The police gave the name of the arrested man as Tirthaprasad, a resident of Ubaradka-Mittur in Sullia taluk.

He was sent to judicial custody by a jurisdictional court.

The victim’s father told the police in his complaint that his daughter and the accused got in touch through a WhatsApp group named Marati Naik. Later, they began talking to each other.

The complainant said that the accused asked his minor daughter to come to Sullia on June 30 and she went by bus to Sullia at around 1 pm. Tirthaprasad took her on his motorcycle to his friend’s room near the Junior College in the town.

The accused, the complaint said, had sexual intercourse with the girl in the room. Sometime later, when the victim complained to her parents of stomach ache, they took her to a doctor on September 26.

On the doctor’s advice, scanning was done which revealed that the girl was pregnant. Immediately, the victim’s father lodged a police complaint seeking action against Tirthaprasad.

Sullia Police have registered cases under Section 176 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the PoCSO Act. Investigation is on.

