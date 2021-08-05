Malpe Beach gets safety nets, red flags

The nets and flags being erected at Malpe Beach in Udupi district on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

05 August 2021 04:48 IST

The step is to warn tourists not to venture into the sea when it is rough

The leaseholder of Malpe Beach Tourism in Udupi district on Tuesday erected nets and red flags along the beach warning tourists not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

The move comes in the backdrop of repeated drowning incidents involving tourists, the latest being a woman on Sunday. Sudesh Shetty from Mantra Tourism, the leaseholder, in a statement here, said that the nets were erected for a length of about 1 km along the beach where tourists frequently ventured into the sea. Red flags and warning signs not to enter the waters have been placed at regular intervals along the stretch. Tourists disregarding the warning will be imposed a fine of ₹500 each, he said.

Mr. Shetty said that the sea becomes rough during the monsoon. Though the monsoon has receded to some extent, the sea continues to be rough. Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, that may happen by this month-end or September first week when the monsoon season comes to end.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite the presence of lifeguards and cautions announced through the public address system on the beach, tourists continue to risk their life and hence, this measure, Mr. Shetty said.

Malpe Beach, close to pilgrimage centre Udupi, attracts hundreds of tourists every day. It is a part of coastal tourism circuit and is known for marine fishing activities too. St. Mary’s Island off Malpe coast too attracts tourists in good numbers.