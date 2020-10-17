MAHE observes Innovation Day

Mangaluru

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) celebrated Innovation Day to mark the birth anniversary of the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on Thursday.

Director of Inga Labs Mumbai, George Patani, spoke about the kind of research and innovation industry expects from the academia. He explained the innovation ecosystem of global leaders and gave a few examples of academia and industry tie-up in developed countries and suggested relevant metrics to measure the outcome of research and innovation.

Vasan Sambandamurthy, CEO of DBT Wellcome Trust India Alliance, stressed on the importance of carrying out innovative research at universities and explained the objectives of the Indian Alliance, fellowship, and other collaborative funding opportunities available for biomedical research and outreach activities.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. General M.D. Venkatesh recollected his interactions with the late Kalam and explained how humble, inspirational, and passionate he was.

He also said that MAHE was promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and it was time to make it a movement.