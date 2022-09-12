MAHE launches campaign to discourage use of single-use pens

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 12, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched a campaign in education institutes in Manipal and Udupi on Monday to discourage the use of single-use pens and encourage refill system.

The campaign, RePen, was launched with funding from Shyama Jewels Puttur Pvt. Ltd.

The Eco Club of Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, received the funding from the company to take up the campaign, a release from MAHE said and added that Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkatesh launched it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, M. Vidya Saraswathi, Associate Dean and Faculty Advisor of Eco Club, said that there is a need to create awareness to reuse pens and help reduce carbon footprints. The empty plastic refills can be used as raw material for making crafts.

MAHE Registrar Narayana Sabhahit said: “By opting for good quality reusable pens, one can reduce plastic waste being generated by throwing millions of single-use pens.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“It is important to create awareness among institutional buyers to buy pens along with refills and make reusable pens more popular,” said MAHE Chief Operating Officer C.G. Muthana.

The launch of the campaign coincides with Swachhata Pakhwada, an initiative of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, where one of the objectives is to curb the use of single-use plastics, said Director, Corporate Relations, MAHE, Raviraja N.S.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app