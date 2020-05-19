Loco of Shramik Special Express derails near Mangaluru, no casualty

Mangaluru

19 May 2020 11:28 IST

The locomotive of Tirur-Jaipur Shramik Special Express derailed near Mangaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to Southern Railway officials, Train No 06188 passed the Padil home signal and the loco got derailed at 1.35 am. While an accident relief train was ordered from Mangaluru Central, no passenger was injured, they said.

The derailment happened just before the Kulashekar tunnel where landslips had occurred last August. Southern Railways was in the final process of complete track restoration at the affected site.

