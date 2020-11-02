Land identified in Puttur for offices of SP and DAR

Sanjeeva Matandoor

MANGALURU

02 November 2020 00:50 IST

MLA says he has written to Home Minister seeking help

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said here on Sunday that 19 acres of land has been identified in the jurisdiction of Puttur City Municipality for setting up the office of the Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, and associated facilities by shifting them from Mangaluru.

In an informal chat with reporters, the MLA said that two acres of land have been identified at Chikka Mudnuru for setting up the office of the Superintendent of Police. Another two acres have been identified at Bannuru for building residential quarters for police personnel. In addition, 15 acres have been identified at Kemminje for the office of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police and also a ground for training purposes of police personnel.

Mr. Matandoor said that he has written to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai requesting the government to shift the offices from Mangaluru to Puttur to make the police administration smoother as all borders of the jurisdiction of Dakshina Kannada Police will be about 50 km-60 km away from Puttur and can be reached easily.

The MLA said that he has also spoken to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police on this.

“One round of talks with the persons concerned on shifting the offices have been held,” he said.

He said that initially, the offices can be started on rented buildings till the government allocated funds for setting up the offices and related facilities.

The MLA said that he will exert pressure on the government to shift the offices from Mangaluru if the government delayed in taking up this initiative.